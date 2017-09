17:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 "Shame on Hamas & others who praised the attack" White House envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt has condemned this morning's attack at Har Adar. Writing on Twitter, he said, "My family & I are horrified by the attack in Har Adar. Shame on Hamas & others who praised the attack. All must stand against terror!" Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs