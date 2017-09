17:38 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 27 months for soldier who raped a female colleague A soldier who was convicted of raping a female soldier who served alongside him in a mixed border-defense battalion was sentenced on Tuesday to 27 months in prison. ► ◄ Last Briefs