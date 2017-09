17:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Cabinet Secretary: Attendance at meetings is mandatory Cabinet Secretary Tzahi Braverman has rebuked government ministers for their many absences from cabinet meetings. Braverman wrote, "Recently, the phenomenon of your absence from cabinet meetings or leaving in the middle has increased. The prime minister has instructed me to make the point to you of the guidelines according to which your participation is mandatory and comes before any other schedule." ► ◄ Last Briefs