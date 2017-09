17:08 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Arabic TV will be allowed to broadcast on Yom Kippur The state has informed the Supreme Court that it will allow an Arabic television channel to broadcast on Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, this Friday night and Saturday, following a petition filed on behalf of the channel against Minister of Communications Ayoub Kara and the Council for Cable and Satellite Broadcasting. ► ◄ Last Briefs