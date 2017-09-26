US Embassy condemns Har Adar attack

The United States embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem issued the following statement about Tuesday morning's fatal terror attack in Har Adar:

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms today’s horrific attack in Har Adar.‎ We also condemn statements glorifying terrorism and call on all to send a clear message that terrorism must never be tolerated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims who were killed and we hope for a quick and full recovery of the injured."