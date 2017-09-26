Hospitalized in critical condition due to tick fever

Three members of a family were admitted to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in the past few days with tick fever. A boy about the age of 15 arrived with impaired consciousness at the hospital after collapsing at their home. Diagnosed with tick fever in light of all the symptoms, he was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit in critical condition with a significant risk to his life. The father, who also had the signs of the disease and suffers from a separate chronic illness, was also hospitalized in the intensive care unit. The mother was affected only slightly and recovered.

Tick fever is a disease caused by bacteria that are passed on to humans through ticks on infected dogs. The carrier dog is not sick.