15:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Har Adar leader: We won't let murderers disrupt life Har Adar Local Council head Hen Philipowitz said in the aftermath of the attack near his town that "we are a town with a strong spirit and a supportive community and that's what we will stay. We won't let lowly murderers succeed in their goal of disrupting our lives." ► ◄ Last Briefs