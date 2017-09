14:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Feiglin: Decision not to decide costs a lot of blood The head of the Zehut organization, Moshe Feiglin, responded to Tuesday's attack at Har Adar. The state of Israel has been sitting on the fence for too many years and we are all paying the price for this. It's time that the state of Israel acts to encourage emigration of the Arab population, providing compensation and incentives and then declares its sovereignty over all of its territory and finishes the occupation. The decision not to decide is costing us a lot of blood. ► ◄ Last Briefs