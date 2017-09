14:03 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 US ambassador: Israel dealing with brutal terror US ambassador to Israel David Friedman responded to the Har Adar terror attack Tuesday. Friedman said that "Israel once again is dealing with brutal terror for no reason. We commiserate with the memory of the Har Adar victims and their families," said Friedman on his Twitter account. ► ◄ Last Briefs