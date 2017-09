Culture Minister Miri Regev sharply attacked the Zionist Union for boycotting the state ceremony to take place Wednesday at Gush Etzion in honor of 50 years of settlement.

Regev said that "I'm sure that Golda [Meir] , Yigal Alon and Yitzhak Rabin are turning over in their graves when they hear the Zionist Union. This is a shame and disgrace, the Zionist Union doesn't understand that Yigal Alon established Kiryat Arba and Labor established the infrastructure in Judea and Samaria."