12:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Or Arish is third terror victim Or Arish, a 25-year-old resident of Har Adar is the third person to be murdered Tuesday morning in the terror attack at the town. Arish served in a security agency at Har Adar.