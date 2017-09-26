Parents of children in Netanya schools are furious with the municipality for placing infiltrators children in religious kindergartens. The parents claim that the children arrive in the kindergartens with Christian symbols and non-kosher food.
Netanya parents fume over migrant kids in kindergartens
