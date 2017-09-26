12:54 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Netanya parents fume over migrant kids in kindergartens Parents of children in Netanya schools are furious with the municipality for placing infiltrators children in religious kindergartens. The parents claim that the children arrive in the kindergartens with Christian symbols and non-kosher food. ► ◄ Last Briefs