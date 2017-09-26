The Tax Authority has initiated a new "Green Route" enabling the transfer of payments abroad for foreign investment or credit, by a bank declaration alone, without needing to go to the Tax Authority for authorization.
|
12:41
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
New Green Route allows foreign investment at banks
The Tax Authority has initiated a new "Green Route" enabling the transfer of payments abroad for foreign investment or credit, by a bank declaration alone, without needing to go to the Tax Authority for authorization.
Last Briefs