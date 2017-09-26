Foreign press:Gunman shoots 3 Israelis in occupied town

The foreign press is referring to the Har Adar terror attack as a "shooting incident."

CNN for example reported "3 Israelis killed in shooting at West Bank crossing" without using the word terror. The terrorist was termed an "armed man" or "attacker".

The BBC wrote that a "Palestinian gunman killed three Israelis and stated that the shooting took place "at the entrance to a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank."

The Palestinian was termed a "Palestinian carrying a gun" and was "shot to death after shooting at Israelis."

However Fox News called the incident a "terror incident" and stated that the Palestinian was a terrorist. AP also termed the act a "terror attack."



