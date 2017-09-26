Hotovely:Court removes gowns,becomes a political player

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to a decision by the judicial authority not to participate in the official state ceremony marking 50 years since the establishment of Gush Etzion.

Hotovely said that "the decision by the Supreme Court not to participate in a state ceremony of the government is a horrendous decision which shames the relationship between the judiciary and the executive authority. The judiciary has removed its legal gowns and become an overt political player. There must be a significant reform which will regulate the separation of powers in Israel, as well as enable the government and the Knesset to realize the wishes of voters."