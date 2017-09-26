MK Maklev:'Attempting to eradicate religious education'

MK Uri Maklev(UTJ) accuses the state of deliberately attempting to harm the unofficial recognized streams of haredi education.

"This draconic harming of the institutions is an attempt to eradicate religious educational institutions in the country. The lack of equality and the huge gaps are so blatant, which law are you adhering to? Every private association which would act in this manner would be dissolved ,yet the state acts with lack of transparency.

"The budget deficits will not fall from heaven and parents will be forced to find hundreds and thousands of shekels every month," said Maklev.