Samaria residents Committee:Change open fire directives

Tzahi Dickstein, the director of the Shomron residents committee, called on the security establishment to derive conclusions from the terror attack at Har Adar Tuesday.

Dickstein said that "there's no reason to wait for a report of the incident, the next terrorist is on his way to a checkpoint, to the market and to the next family. If one terrorist succeeded in murdering three Israelis, this proves that the directives on opening fire are not adapted to the changes on the ground which took place a long time ago.

"Whether or not they believe it, the Azariya effect has filtered down to all echelons in the IDF, police and civilian security guards. The weapons they hold are not brooms or mosquito killers but rather guns which are supposed to eliminate terrorists when necessary, but the fear of using the weapons has filtered down to all ranks.

"How long more will we wait and lose our loved ones before the open fire directives are changed?"