Liberman: PA continues to incite, glorify murderers

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman referred Tuesday to the terror attack at Har Adar.

Liberman offered his condolences to victims families as well as recovery wishes to the wounded Israeli victim. He added that "we will continue to act aggressively and powerfully against terror, we will pursue the terrorists, their dispatchers and their inciters everywhere and we will smite them as we do nearly every night.

"The PA continues to incite to murder of Jews and to praise and glorify terrorists and this is the main reason that the atmosphere of incitement in social media and in the media leads to terror attacks against Israeli citizens. There is no difference between Palestinian terror fueled by official channels and extremist Islamic terror leading to attacks on European and other locations. Before any negotiations can begin the world must demand from the PA to stop the incitement and encouragement of terror.