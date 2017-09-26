Bereaved families announce new organization to fight terrorism

Dozens of bereaved families have announced the formation of a new organization through which they will seek to increase deterrence against would-be terrorists and fight against the “lavish conditions” received by terrorists in Israeli prisons.

The organization, “Choosing Life,” is comprised of over 40 bereaved families, the majority of whom lost their loved ones in the recent wave of terror that began in the fall of 2015.

Families stated that the reason for the establishment of the organization is that 'we have completely lost our deterrence.'