11:05 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Terrorist to wife: The attack will calm your conscience The terrorist who performed the attack at Har Adar left a will in which he wrote to his wife: "When you get up in the morning you will see this picture[of the attack] and it will calm your conscience. You were a good wife and a doting mother and I was a poor husband."

► ◄ Last Briefs