Emergency teams are working at Shaul Hamelekh street in Tel Aviv to prevent the collapse of a balcony.
Henrietta Szold street has beeb closed to traffic at the nearby section in order to enable the teams to continue their work.
|
10:56
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
TA: Emergency teams work to prevent balcony collapse
Emergency teams are working at Shaul Hamelekh street in Tel Aviv to prevent the collapse of a balcony.
Henrietta Szold street has beeb closed to traffic at the nearby section in order to enable the teams to continue their work.
Last Briefs