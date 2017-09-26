10:56
  Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17

TA: Emergency teams work to prevent balcony collapse

Emergency teams are working at Shaul Hamelekh street in Tel Aviv to prevent the collapse of a balcony.

Henrietta Szold street has beeb closed to traffic at the nearby section in order to enable the teams to continue their work.

