Minister Gamliel:PA incitement filters down to people

Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel(Likud) responded to the shooting attack Tuesday at Har Adar.

Gamliel said that "this attack is a result of PA incitement, incitement which begins in educational institutions, with PA leaders tacit support, continues in social media, and ends with PA support of terrorist family members with stipends and glorification of terrorists as heroes.

Mahmoud Abbas does not hesitate to attack Israel in the UN and the message filters down to people who then perform murderous attacks on Israeli civilians," said Gamliel.