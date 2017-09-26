A new survey by the Libah institute reveals that most of the Israeli public is convinced that political pressure caused a change in the stance of the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry regarding the issue of adoption of children by LGBT couples.
News BriefsTishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
Survey: Majority feel Welfare Ministry caved in to LGBT
