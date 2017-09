09:52 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Minister Deri: A difficult and sad morning Interior Minister Aryeh Deri(Shas) responded on his Twitter account to the Har Adar terror attack. "Three Israelis were murdered in Har Adar by a brutal terrorist. I spoke with Local Authority head Hen Philipowitz and offered any help needed from the ministry." ► ◄ Last Briefs