09:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 US Anti-Semitism Special Envoy to continue in his role US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced recently that Ira Forman, the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, would continue in his role in the Trump administration.

► ◄ Last Briefs