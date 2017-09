09:46 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Minister Ariel:Terror must be defeated, not contained Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel(Jewish Home) responded on Kol Baramah radio to the terror attack in Har Adar. Ariel said that "for 150 years already we are dealing with terror, terror must be defeated and there should be no talk of two states. I expect the prime minister to convene today the Judea and Samaria planning committee and to release thousands of housing units for construction." ► ◄ Last Briefs