09:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Mualem-Rafaeli: PA, Arab leaders responsible for attack Jewish Home faction head MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli responded to the Har Adar terror attack, stating that "Arab terrorists don't care whether a Jewish community is within the Green Line or not. The line doesn't interest them since they want to expel us from here. The PA and the Arab leadership who are initiating a premeditated incitement campaign are responsible for the blood being spilt here."