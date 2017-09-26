Police Commissioner: Attacks are for personal reasons

Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh arrived at the scene of Tuesday's terror attack at Har Adar and said that "once again Border Police are at the forefront, as time after time the threats reach the home front."

Alsheikh added that "there is no clear profile of terrorists. There are older persons, married women and young women. It can be someone who decides he has had enough and tempers his frustration with a terror attack. A large number of the attacks in recent years were for personal reasons, as opposed to the intifada which was based on ideology."