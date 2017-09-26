09:20 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Rivlin: We'll continue to smite terrorists President Reuven Rivlin responded to the murderous attack in Har Adar. The president said that "in these harsh hours, our hearts are with the families of those murdered and our lips are praying for the recovery of the injured. The brutal terror attack once again spotlights the daily front security forces are dealing with and they perform the most important task of protecting and maintaining the security of the citizens of Israel. We will continue to smite terror and to reach all those who perpetrate and aid terror." ► ◄ Last Briefs