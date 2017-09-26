Hotovely: Palestinian 'terror' welcome for Greenblatt

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely responded to the murderous attack Tuesday morning at Har Adar in which 3 border policemen were murdered

"The terrible attack at Har Adam is the welcome the Palestinians prepared for American envoy Jason Greenblatt," Hotevely said, adding that "the American efforts must first be concentrated on stopping the murderous Palestinian terror before anything else. There is no point in negotiating with those who just encourage terror and continue to pay the families of terrorists."