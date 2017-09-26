08:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 IDF: No other terrorists involved in Har Adar attack Security forces have determined that no other terrorists arrived together with the terrorist who perpetrated the shooting attack at Har Adar Tuesday morning in which 3 Israelis were killed and one seriously injured. ► ◄ Last Briefs