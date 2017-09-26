08:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Hadassah:Har Adar injured person in trauma unit Hadassah spokeswoman Hadar Elboim reports that an injured person from the Har Adar terror attack was brought to the trauma unit in serious condition. He will be transferred afterwards to the operating room for surgery.

