Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17
Suspected terror attack northwest of Jerusalem
Three Israelis injured in apparent terror attack in town of Har Adar, northwest of Jerusalem. A terrorist arrived at the gates of the town and opened fire on an IDF force patrolling there.