Iran: Claims we're working with North Korea are 'nonsense'

Iran said Monday that suggestions by U.S. President Donald Trump that it was working with North Korea on missile development were "nonsense", AFP reported.

On Saturday, Trump responded to Iran’s claim that it conducted a ballistic missile test by tweeting, "Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!"

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi responded to the tweet on Monday and said there were "no similarities nor resemblance" with the actions of North Korea, and that claims they were working together on ballistic missile development amounted to a "clear lie".