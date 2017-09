Rami Hamdallah, the head of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Ramallah-based government, will travel to Gaza on October 2 as part of a fresh push to end a decade-long split between Fatah and Hamas, AFP reported Monday.

"Prime minister Rami Hamdallah has decided after consulting with president Mahmoud Abbas that the government will hold its weekly meeting in Gaza next week," government spokesman Yusuf Al Mahmoud said in a statement published by official the PA news agency WAFA.