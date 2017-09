At least six of U.S. President Donald Trump’s closest advisers occasionally used private email addresses to discuss White House matters, current and former officials told The New York Times on Monday.

According to the officials, these include Stephen Bannon, the former chief White House strategist, and Reince Priebus, the former chief of staff. Other advisers, including Gary D. Cohn and Stephen Miller, sent or received at least a few emails on personal accounts, the officials added.