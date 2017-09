01:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Hurricane Maria to become a tropical storm The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday that Hurricane Maria is expected to become a tropical storm on Tuesday night. Maria is currently a Category 1 hurricane. ► ◄ Last Briefs