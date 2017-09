00:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 Tishrei 6, 5778 , 26/09/17 6.0 magnitude earthquake felt in Papua New Guinea A 6.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in Papua New Guinea on Monday. There are no reports of injuries thus far. No tsunami warning was issued. ► ◄ Last Briefs