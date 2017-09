MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) explained spoke with Arutz Sheva about the criticisms hurled at him over his participation in a march by the Women Wage Peace organization in Sderot Sunday.

MK Glick said that he has faced criticism from colleagues whose opinions he values, but he remains content with his decision to participate in the march. He believes that those who criticize him do not understand the organization's work.