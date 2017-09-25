Zionist Union denies boycott of settlement jubilee

The Zionist Union faction has denied a report it will boycott Wednesday evening's event in Gush Etzion marking 50 years of settlement in Judea and Samaria.

The faction issued a statement that said, Prime Minister Binyamin "Netanyahu and [Culture and Sports Minister Miri] Regev are again preoccupied with political factions and interests. The Zionist Union faction has not decided to boycott the event. When we reach the government, we will deal in actions and not in speeches, in substance and not in pictures."