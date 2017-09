21:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 White House: North Korean statements on war absurd White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday that the White House had not declared war on North Korea, and that the North Korean statements about it were absurd. ► ◄ Last Briefs