Regev: Labor has lost its way

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev has expressed shame at the decision of the Zionist Union to boycott the state event in Gush Etzion commemorating 50 years of settlement in Judea and Samaria

Regev said, "I am ashamed that a party calling itself the Zionist camp is boycotting the official ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of our return to these areas. [Labor Party forerunner] Mapai leaders from Ben Gurion to Shimon Peres understood the historical value and strategic importance of these regions. Today they are turning over in their graves at the way the Labor Party has lost its way."