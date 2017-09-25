Labor leader hits political echelon over defense report

Chairman Avi Gabbay of the Labor party has criticized the government on a Foreign Affairs and Defense subcommittee report on the Israel Defense Forces' preparations for war. Gabbay said, "This report, written by both coalition and opposition members, proves that the army alone, however good it may be, cannot replace a functioning political echelon. When there is no leadership, when there no clear goals are set for the army, when there is no diplomatic process to complement the military one and maximize the IDF's achievements, it costs us in security and the result is that every few years we will again fall into another round of fighting that will end exactly the same way."

Gabbay concluded, "As prime minister, my primary responsibility will be that the girls and the sons on the front and the citizens on the home front know that there is a leadership that considers all the professional, military and political considerations in order for the state of Israel to emerge from any situation stronger and more secure."