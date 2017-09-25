Attempted rescue of 4 Israelis lost in Nepal

Four Israelis lost their way during a trip in Nepal, and were stuck in the dark at an elevation of 4,500 meters.
They contacted the Chabad House in Kathmandu using satellite equipment and efforts are being made to locate them.
