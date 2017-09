20:45 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Golan Telecom back to full service Golan Telecom has announced that the cellular network has been repaired. A company statement said, "We apologize to our customers for the temporary disruptions in phone calls. The company has worked diligently with Nokia's support engineers to locate and solve as quickly as possible the fault that probably resulted from a bug in one of the network's components." ► ◄ Last Briefs