20:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17 Belgian court sentences Holocaust denier to visit 5 Nazi camps Read more A former lawmaker convicted of Holocaust denial is told by the court to visit a Nazi concentration camp each year for 5 years and to write about it. ► ◄ Last Briefs