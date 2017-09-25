20:27
  Tishrei 5, 5778 , 25/09/17

Tel Aviv: Kaplan Street reopened to westbound traffic

Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv has reopened to westbound traffic after it was blocked in both directions due to a demonstration near the government compound on the abduction of Yemenite children.

The police are directing traffic at the scene.

