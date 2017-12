There has been a real increase in the number of haredi-religious Jews who are enlisting in the Israel Defense Forces, but the number is still far from the targets set by the government, according to data for 2016 published on Monday by the Ministry of Defense.

Channel 2 Television reported that about 7,000 haredi men are currently serving in the army. In 2016 2,850 haredim enlisted in the IDF, up 400 from the previous year but below the annual target of 3,200.

