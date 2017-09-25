PMO: Security report a political battering ram

The Prime Minister's Office has responded to a report published by the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Israel's preparedness for war by saying, "We will study the report, but it is regrettable to hear, as MKs Yoav Kisch and Moti Yogev, who were among the authors of the report said, of MK Ofer Shelah's attempt to use the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee report as a political battering ram."

A statement by the office concluded, "The citizens of Israel know that Prime Minister Netanyahu is leading an intelligent security policy that preserves Israel's security in a turbulent Middle East."

Read more