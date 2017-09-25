Military rabbinate preparing for Sukkot

Yom Kippur is still ahead, but the Israel Defense Forces rabbinate is already completing preparations for Sukkot, five days later.

The rabbinate recently completed sorting 6,300 etrogs and lulavs that will be used by soldiers at all IDF bases and other points on the map. Rabbi Yishai Eitan, head of the Halacha branch in the military rabbinate, said, "We receive a double amount of etrogs and lulavs. The best ones are chosen in order to allow the soldiers to celebrate the holiday in an optimal manner."